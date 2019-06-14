Five things from Oxfordshire

Here are five stories from Oxfordshire which have been attracting attention this week.

1. Is 15-year-old Shannon Ghee a World Cup star of the future?

With England's World Cup team doing the nation justice over the Channel, could 15-year-old Shannon Ghee be a star of a future national squad?

Her freestyle skills have helped her build a following online and she was recently selected to appear in a campaign promoting this year's global tournament.

"I've been freestyling for about a year but I've been playing football since the age of two," Shannon, who has been playing for Oxford United since the age of eight, said.

2. Elizabethan map goes on display at Bodleian Libraries

A "magnificent" Elizabethan map has gone on display for the first time in more than a century.

The Sheldon Tapestry Map of Oxfordshire, which was woven in wool and silk, is on show at the Bodleian's Weston Library in Oxford.

It is only partially complete but has illustrations of 16th Century towns, rivers, forests, and castles.

Map librarian Nick Millea said it had "major significance for the history of map-making".

3. Watlington bakery started by 15-year-old girl

Kitty Tait has started her own bakery business in an Oxfordshire town.

The 15-year-old is home-schooled and fits in her studies alongside running the Orange Bakery in Watlington, which opened last month.

"I have quite mixed responses, some people are quite disbelieving," she said. "And some people treat me like I'm an equal, or a business owner."

4. Narnia creator CS Lewis's letters to children go on sale

A collection of letters sent to children by CS Lewis have gone on sale.

The 29 letters were sent by the Chronicles of Narnia author to an American family of eight siblings who had written to ask about his books.

The Oxford University fellow corresponded with the Kilmers between 1954 and 1963 and discussed his characters, religious beliefs, and advice on life.

Historical document dealer the Raab Collection is now offering them for sale for $110,000.

5. Works by robot artist Ai-Da go on display in Oxford

Art created by a humanoid AI robot have gone on display at the University of Oxford.

The robot, called Ai-Da after the mathematician Ada Lovelace, uses a robotic arm and a pencil to draw what it sees with a camera in its eye.

The exhibition is running at the Barn Gallery at St John's College.