Image copyright PA Image caption Seven theatres at the John Radcliffe Hospital are currently closed

An Oxford hospital is dealing with a "significant loss in [operating] theatre capacity" after ventilation problems in one of its buildings.

Seven operating theatres in the John Radcliffe Hospital's west wing have been hit by the issue, leading some operations to be postponed.

The theatres affected are used for brain, heart, and children's surgery.

Oxford Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said it was trying to move high priority procedures to other locations.

The trust did not say how many operations were usually conducted in the theatres, but added: "This is a rapidly changing picture and surgery lists can very day to day."

It said it was working with Bouygues, which is responsible for the PFI building with the ventilation issues, to "get the issue resolved as quickly as possible".

In a statement the hospital, which already has four operating theatres out of action due to maintenance, said: "This represents a significant loss of theatre capacity for the trust."

Chief nursing officer Sam Foster said: "We are working hard to make sure that all patients requiring urgent operations, including cancer patients, are able to continue to get the operations they need."