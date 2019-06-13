Image copyright Google Image caption The collision happened at the roundabout junction with the A41 and Vendee Drive outside Bicester

A man and a woman have died in a crash in Oxfordshire.

Two cars were involved in the collision at the roundabout junction with the A41 and Vendee Drive outside Bicester at about 20:15 BST on Wednesday.

A 77-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman in a Renault Kangoo van died at the scene.

Two occupants of a BMW X5 sustained minor injuries and have since been discharged from hospital, Thames Valley Police said.

The BMW had travelled on the A34, joining the A41 at junction 9 of the M40.

Sergeant Phil Hanham asked for anyone in the area at the time to check dash-cam footage.