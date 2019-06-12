Image copyright Google Image caption The body of Louise Bramley was found on the towpath near a bridge on Concorde Avenue

A homeless woman found dead on a canal towpath was "lying in a pool of blood", an inquest has heard.

Louise Bramley, 39, was lying on a route that runs underneath a bridge on Concord Avenue in Banbury, Oxfordshire.

Her body was found by a pedestrian at about 05:30 BST on 1 June, and she was identified by fingerprints held by Thames Valley Police.

Coroner Darren Salter said the position of her body suggested she may have fallen from the bridge.

Her inquest was opened and adjourned at Oxfordshire Coroner's Court, and will be conducted on 23 November.

Previously, Det Insp Larry Johnson, of Thames Valley Police, said the force wanted to speak to anyone who might have been on the bridge.