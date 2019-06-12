Image copyright TVP Image caption Adam Stanmore was last seen on 18 May

Police have stepped up their search for a man who has been missing from Oxford for more than three weeks.

Adam Stanmore, 37, was last seen on 18 May at about 10:50 BST in Horspath Road.

Thames Valley Police officers have been carrying out searches in the wooded area of Shotover Park, bordering the Eastern Bypass.

Investigating officer Det Insp James Senior said he was "very concerned for Adam's welfare".

Mr Stanmore's disappearance was first reported to police on 22 May.

Det Insp Senior said: "I would like to hear from any friends or associates of Adam.

"If you were with Adam in the days leading up to 18 May and have not yet spoken to police, we are very keen to hear from you.

"None of you would be in trouble, but if you have any information that can help us to locate Adam, please get in touch."

Mr Stanmore is mixed race, about 6ft 2in tall, with a slim build and short dark curly hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey hooded tracksuit top and bottoms.