Men plead not guilty to Oxford alleyway sex attack
- 7 June 2019
Two men have denied attempting to rape a woman in an Oxford alleyway.
The woman, who is in her 20s, was attacked while walking near Turl Street in Oxford between 03:20 and 03:40 BST on 4 May.
Victor Alvizu, 21, of Green Road, Oxford, and Nestor Macias, 36, of Downside Road, Headington, pleaded not guilty at Oxford Crown Court.
They have been remanded in custody and are due to stand trial at the same court on 28 October.