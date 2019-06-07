Image copyright Oxford City Council Image caption Fears have been raised about strong winds blowing away the gazebos

A festival dedicated to promoting the environment has had to be cancelled because of "extreme weather".

Fears have been raised about strong winds blowing away the gazebos at Oxford's Big Green Day Out on Saturday.

Oxford City Council said it wanted to protect "the public, and the stall holders and their prepared materials".

Green councillor Craig Simmons said it was ironic that an event "encouraging action on climate changes" was cancelled due to "extreme weather".

The event was due to take place on Broad Street to start Oxford Green Week 2019.

It was to feature live music, food, stalls and "activities and information all dedicated to promoting and showcasing sustainability in and around Oxford".

A council spokeswoman said: "The Met Office has forecasted wind speeds of up to 40mph during the event.

"These predicted wind speeds are double the recommended guidelines by the manufacturers of the gazebos used at the event - which has a maximum recommended wind speed of 20mph."

She added: "It is the responsibility of the city council as the event organiser to ensure that our events are safe for all, and it is with great regret that this decision was made."

The authority said more than 60 other Green Week events would still take place.

The Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for Friday evening, and expects blustery afternoon showers on Saturday.