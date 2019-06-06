Image copyright TVP Image caption Daniel Kilbee is serving life for crimes including rape and making indecent images of children

A "depraved sexual predator" serving a life sentence for raping a two-year-old girl has been found guilty of sexually abusing a teenager.

Daniel Kilbee, 38, formerly of Sutton Courtenay, Oxfordshire, was jailed in 2016 for dozens of sexual offences against six victims.

He has now been convicted of four further rapes and two sexual assaults against a teenage girl.

The NSPCC said he groomed and "traded" his victim to pay off a drug debt.

Kilbee was previously given a life sentence with a minimum of 10 years for 30 offences, including rape and making indecent images of children, between 1997 and 2015.

'Horrendous ordeal'

His victims included a woman in her 20s, young teenage girls, and a two-year-old girl.

An NSPCC spokesman said: "Kilbee sickeningly traded a vulnerable young girl to pay off his own drug debt after grooming her and building up trust so he could frequently assault and abuse her.

"Thanks to her tremendous courage there is one less depraved sexual predator on the streets.

"It's vital that this young girl receives continued support to help her recover from this horrendous ordeal."

A date for sentencing for the latest offences has not yet been set.