Man arrested after Bicester alleyway rape
- 30 May 2019
A man has been arrested after a woman was raped while walking home after leaving an Oxfordshire pub.
The attack happened at about 02:50 BST on Saturday after she left premises in Sheep Street, Bicester, Thames Valley Police said.
The woman, who is in her late teens, walked with a man through Market Square. They then entered an alleyway near Chapel Street where he raped her.
A man from Bicester, 33, was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of rape.