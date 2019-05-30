A man has been arrested after a woman was raped while walking home after leaving an Oxfordshire pub.

The attack happened at about 02:50 BST on Saturday after she left premises in Sheep Street, Bicester, Thames Valley Police said.

The woman, who is in her late teens, walked with a man through Market Square. They then entered an alleyway near Chapel Street where he raped her.

A man from Bicester, 33, was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of rape.