Image copyright Google Image caption Oxfordshire County Council social workers raised concerns when the mother's partner began staying at the home

Five children in Oxfordshire have been removed from their mother amid concern about her partner's history of violence.

A judge approved the move after hearing the woman's partner had previously been jailed for causing grievous bodily harm to a baby from a past relationship.

The family court heard the mother had promised her boyfriend would not have unsupervised contact with the children.

Social workers intervened when the man began staying at the family home.

Details of the case, which was heard by Judge Eleanor Owens in March, emerged after it was considered by the Court of Appeal in London.

The family was not identified but a social work report referred to the man's "eruptive anger".

Lord Justice Baker and Lord Justice Peter Jackson said Oxfordshire County Council had responsibility for the children's welfare and the case would be considered further.