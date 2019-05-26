A teenage woman was raped while walking home after leaving an Oxfordshire pub.

The attack happened at about 02:50 BST on Saturday after she left a public house in Sheep Street, Bicester, Thames Valley Police said.

The woman, who is in her late teens, walked with a man through Market Square, they then entered an alleyway near Chapel Street where he raped her.

He is described as white, in his late thirties to early forties, and about 5ft 10ins tall, with a skinny build.

The man also had short dark hair with silver or grey sides, spoke with a foreign accent, and may have a spot or mole on his left cheek. He was dressed in a dark jacket.

Det Insp James Senior said: "This incident happened in an area where we believe others could have been nearby and heard or seen something.

"There is also a takeaway food van that was open at the time, close to where this occurred."