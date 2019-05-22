Image copyright PA Image caption John Letts and Sally Lane deny funding terrorism

The parents of a man alleged to have joined the group calling itself Islamic State ignored warnings that he had been radicalised and sent him money, a court has heard.

John Letts, 58, and Sally Lane, 56, of Chilswell Road, Oxford, are on trial at the Old Bailey and deny three charges of funding terrorism.

Jack Letts travelled to Syria in 2014.

Prosecutor Alison Morgan QC told the court that terrorism laws were there for the "greater good".

But she also said the pair were not terrorists, had never been in trouble with police before, and it was inevitable jurors would have "sympathy" for them as parents.

She added: "It was not open to these defendants to take the law into their own hands and to send money to their son, whatever their own reasons and motives may have been."

The couple sent or tried to send their son a total of £1,723 between September 2015 and January 2016, the court heard.

'Grand adventure'

Jack Letts, now 23, converted to Islam aged 16 and attended a mosque in Cowley Road, Oxford.

His parents allowed him to travel abroad in May 2014 even though a friend warned them he had been radicalised, the court was told.

Ms Lane bought him a £400 return flight to Jordan but told a friend Jack said he was "going to fight in Syria", jurors heard.

After missing his flight home, Mr Letts emailed his son, saying: "It's weird you're so far away but hey, you are on a grand adventure."

Kamal Dingle, an Oxford PhD student, would later email Mr Letts to say "there is some concern regarding the company he is keeping" there.

The court heard how by September Mr Letts emailed: "A father should never live to see his son buried.

"Please I beg you my son, come home or at least leave where you are and do not get involved."

He wrote that his mother was "collapsing with fear and sadness", and accused him of misleading them.