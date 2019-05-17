Five things from Oxfordshire

Here are five stories from Oxfordshire which have been attracting attention this week.

1. 'I got morning sickness instead of freshers' flu'

Image copyright Richard Cave Image caption Emily and Aswathy both had children while studying at Oxford

Most undergraduates spend their first year at university learning how to stand on their own feet away from home, making new friends, and a spending fair few hours in the bar.

But what happens if you get pregnant? Two women share their experience of being young mothers at Oxford.

2. Singing 'makes him feel more alive'

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Singing has helped Sam overcome his stutter and given him a voice

Sam Pittick brought the house down when he sang for his new choir for the first time.

The Oxford-based Soundabout is an inclusive choir for people of all abilities.

For Sam, who has Down's syndrome and hearing loss, singing has helped him overcome his stutter and given him a voice.

3. Journalist died during 'vision quest'

Image copyright family handout Image caption Florence Waters, who was also an artist, wrote for the Daily Telegraph

A journalist died of hypothermia after spending days outdoors on a meditation "vision quest", an inquest heard.

Florence Waters, 33, who wrote for the Daily Telegraph, was found in a ditch near Thame, Oxfordshire, last November.

Her family said she was "fearless and brave with the courage always to go her own way".

4. Prince Harry visits Oxford Children's Hospital

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Prince Harry received a teddy bear from former patient Daisy Wingrove

The Duke of Sussex was presented with a teddy bear for newborn Archie during a visit to a children's hospital.

Prince Harry met youngsters at Oxford Children's Hospital and was presented with the gift by former patient Daisy Wingrove, 13.

He then met patients and their families who are currently having treatment at the hospital.

5. Sue Ryder Hospice burgled twice in three days

Image caption The Sue Ryder Hospice in Nettlebed was targeted by thieves

Thieves have broken into the same hospice twice in three days to steal charity donations.

The Sue Ryder Hospice in Nettlebed, near Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, was targeted in the early hours of Monday and Wednesday.

A man and woman wearing boiler suits were seen on CCTV climbing over a locked gate to enter the site on both occasions.