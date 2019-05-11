Image caption The Sue Ryder Hospice in Nettlebed was targeted by thieves twice in three days

Thieves have broken into the same hospice twice in three days to steal charity donations.

The Sue Ryder Hospice in Nettlebed, near Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, was targeted in the early hours of Monday and Wednesday.

A man and woman, who were wearing boiler suits, were seen on CCTV climbing over a locked gate to enter the site on both occasions.

Police said they were linking the two burglaries and appealed for witnesses.

The raid on Monday happened between 03:00 BST and 05:00, and on Wednesday between 06:00 and 07:00.

The thieves left the hospice carrying bags of what the force described as donated household property, before driving away in a car believed to be a silver Mercedes.

PC Mark Burton, of Thames Valley Police, said: "This is a particularly callous act at a hospice, and I am appealing to anybody who may have any information about these burglaries to contact police."