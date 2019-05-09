Men charged over Oxford sex attack
- 9 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men have been charged with attempting to rape a woman.
The woman, who is in her 20s, was attacked while walking in an alleyway off Turl Street in Oxford city centre between 03:20 and 03:40 BST on Saturday.
Victor Alvizu, 21, of Green Road, Oxford, and Nestor Macias, 36, of Downside Road, Headington, were charged earlier and remanded in custody.
They will appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court later.