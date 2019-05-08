Two men arrested over Oxford alleyway rape
8 May 2019
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of raping a woman in her 20s.
The victim was attacked while walking along an alleyway off Turl Street in Oxford city centre between 03:20 and 03:40 BST on Saturday.
A 19-year-old man and a 36-year-old man, both from Oxford, remain in custody after being arrested on suspicion of rape.
Thames Valley Police said the victim was being supported by specialist officers.