HMP Bullingdon: Prison officer stabbed in head by inmate
- 7 May 2019
A prison officer has been stabbed in the head by an inmate.
The officer was attacked at HMP Bullingdon in Oxfordshire on Tuesday morning and taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The Ministry of Justice confirmed a prison officer had been hurt in a "serious assault".
A Prison Service spokesman said: "The incident has been referred to the police and we will push for the strongest possible punishment."
BBC home affairs correspondent Danny Shaw said the prison officer was recovering at home but may need more hospital treatment.
Prison officer seriously injured after being stabbed in the head by a prisoner at HMP Bullingdon. Description of weapon varies from screwdriver to wood with nail in it to blade of some kind. Officer needed stitches but may need more hospital treatment— Danny Shaw (@DannyShawBBC) May 7, 2019
End of Twitter post by @DannyShawBBC