Image copyright GOOGLE Image caption The explosion took place in the boiler room of the Malmaison hotel

Police are investigating an explosion in the boiler room of a four-star Oxford hotel that left a man injured.

The explosion happened at the Malmaison hotel at 15:30 BST on Saturday afternoon, Oxfordshire County Council Fire and Rescue said.

A man who was in the basement room when the gas boiler blew up was taken to hospital.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The fire service said in a statement three engines from Oxford and Kidlington attended the scene of the explosion, which was "contained to the basement boiler room".

They ensured the scene was safe by isolating the gas and checking for any sign of leaks before leaving.

Station Manager Darran Hookway from Kidlington said: "Thanks to an early call made to the fire service and partnership working with the Police and Ambulance services we were able to make the situation safe very quickly."

Thames Valley Police are looking into what may have triggered the blast.