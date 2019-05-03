Image caption The ram raid in Didcot collapsed a large part of the store's wall

A supermarket has been left with a huge hole in its wall after a cash machine was ripped out by ram-raiders.

The ATM was stolen from the Co-Op store in Tyne Avenue, Didcot, Oxfordshire, at about 02:30 BST, police said.

The store was temporarily closed, and no arrests have been made but inquiries were continuing, Thames Valley Police added.

A spokesperson for The Midcounties Co-operative said: "We are assisting the police with their investigations."