Image copyright FamilyHandout Image caption Sunny Bangar's family said his "passion for music ran through every vessel" of his body

The family of a DJ killed when his car hit a roundabout on a motorway slip road have paid tribute to a "doting father" whose "smile touched so many".

Sunny Bangar, 34, died when his car flipped onto its roof at junction 8A of the M40 near Wheatley in Oxfordshire on Easter Sunday.

His family said the DJ was "incredibly ambitious" and planned to release a track this year.

"His time with his family meant everything," they added.

Police said Mr Bangar, from Slough, was declared dead at the scene after his blue Audi A4 convertible crashed at the top of the motorway's southbound slip road.

His family said he had been travelling home after dropping off his five-year-old daughter Alisha at her mother's home in Birmingham.

'DJ Daddy is the best'

In a statement paying tribute to the father-of-one, his family said the DJ was about to "unleash his music talents".

"People from all walks of life have honoured him and his charismatic ways, as he always had such an uplifting and positive aura to share," they added.

"His consistent smile and support for others gave many people hope that such individuals existed."

Mr Bangar performed "all over the country" and played alongside famous Bhangra artists.

He also worked for security services at the O2 store in Bath Road, Slough.

"Sunny was truly loved by all and there will forever be a void in many hearts," his family added.

"In his daughter's words, 'DJ Daddy is the best'."