Image copyright Google Image caption A blue Audi A4 convertible hit a roundabout at the top of the M40 slip road

A man was killed when his car hit a roundabout on a motorway slip road and flipped onto its roof.

The crash happened at about 13:15 BST on Sunday at junction 8A of the M40 near Wheatley, in Oxfordshire.

The blue Audi A4 convertible, which had been travelling south on the motorway, hit the roundabout at the top of the slip road, police said.

The driver, a 34-year-old man from Slough, was declared dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Sgt Claire Greene appealed to anybody who witnessed the collision, or who has dashcam footage, to contact Thames Valley Police.