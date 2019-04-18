Image copyright Police/family Image caption Jayden Parkinson was strangled by her ex-boyfriend

A woman whose daughter was killed by an abusive ex-boyfriend is campaigning for people who commit domestic violence to be placed on a register.

Ben Blakeley strangled Jayden Parkinson, 17, who was pregnant with his child. He buried her in his uncle's grave in Didcot, in 2013.

Blakeley was convicted of murder and jailed for 20 years.

Samantha Shrewsbury told the BBC a system similar to the sex offenders register could have saved her daughter.

She said: "I hear things like lessons have been learnt. They're not being learnt; our children are being murdered, our mothers are. Sisters, daughters, aunts. When is it going to stop?"

She added: "[When a register is in place] then I'll know my Jayden's life wasn't in vain, because at the moment it feels like it's a kick in the face every time I see another girl murdered."

Image caption Samantha Shrewsbury said lessons had not been learned

Blakeley, from Reading, had a history of violence towards previous partners, and pushed an ex-girlfriend down the stairs when she was seven months pregnant.

Ms Shrewsbury said she wished a register had been in place to keep track of the activities of perpetrators of domestic abuse, violence and stalking when Jayden was alive.

She said: "She'd be here now, because for all the agencies at the point when Jayden went missing, to them she was a pain-in-the-butt teenager... and if that register had been here, and they'd all looked at it, they'd have seen how vulnerable she was."

A Home Office spokesperson said: "Convicted domestic abusers and stalkers are already captured on the Police National Computer and we are focused on helping police and other agencies make better use of existing systems to manage offenders and protect potential victims.

"The landmark Domestic Abuse Bill will strengthen the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme, or Clare's Law, which allows the police to disclose information on request about a person's domestic abuse history."