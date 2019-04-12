Abingdon crash: Ambulance driver denies killing mobility scooter man
- 12 April 2019
An ambulance driver has denied killing a mobility scooter user in a crash.
The two vehicles collided in Stratton Way, Abingdon, Oxfordshire, on 10 August.
Adrian Hesford, 64, was knocked from his scooter and later died from his injuries.
Angus McCullock, 23, pleaded not guilty to causing death by dangerous driving when he appeared at Oxford Crown Court. He was granted bail and told he would face trial on 18 November.