Five things from Oxfordshire

Here are five stories from Oxfordshire which have been attracting attention this week.

1. Stand-up comedian Ian Cognito dies on-stage in Bicester

Image caption Stand-up comedian Ian Cognito was performing at a comedy club in Bicester

Veteran stand-up comedian Ian Cognito has died on-stage during a performance.

The comic is said to have "sat on a chair and laid back for five minutes" during his show at the The Atic bar in Bicester on Thursday.

Those present did not realise anything was wrong at first, thinking it was part of the routine, an audience member told the BBC.

South Central Ambulance Service confirmed Cognito was pronounced dead at the scene.

2. Wrong-way fatal M40 crash driver 'had brain cancer'

Image copyright @martb6969 Image caption The crash happened in October between junctions six and seven of the M40

A man who caused a fatal crash by going the wrong way on the M40 was probably suffering from confusion brought on by cancer in his brain, a coroner said.

John Norton, 80, was driving a Subaru towing a caravan on 15 October when it collided head-on with a Ford Mondeo driven by 32-year-old Stuart Richards.

Both men and Mr Norton's passenger, Olive Howard, 87, died in the crash.

An inquest in Oxford heard he travelled south on the northbound carriageway for about four miles before the accident.

3. Dad delivers own baby in Oxfordshire pub

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A 999 call operator met the family that she talked through childbirth

A pub landlord has praised the "calm and precise" instructions of a 999 call operator after she talked him through delivering his own baby.

Simon Duffy, of the Perch and Pike in South Stoke, called 999 when he realised there was not enough time to get to the hospital.

The operator has now met newborn baby Chloe and her parents in person and said "it is really nice to see what's happened afterwards".

4. Row over tutor's suspension at Ruskin College

Image caption Dr Lee Humber claims he is being victimised by Ruskin College

An Oxford college campus is in upheaval after a tutor was suspended under mysterious circumstances.

Dr Lee Humber was told to stay away from Ruskin College shortly after he helped to organise a vote of no confidence against its principal.

He told the BBC he was being "victimised" and the uncertainty was causing stress to his students.

The college said its decision was not connected to the vote of no confidence in principal Paul Di Felice.

5. Good Samaritan medical student tracked down

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rebecca te Water Naude competed in the 2017 Boat Race for Oxford

A medical student who came to the aid of a man on a train has been tracked down after an online plea to find her.

David Murray, 75, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2007, was left "completely frozen" on the train in Cardiff when his medication failed.

Oxford University medical student Rebecca te Water Naude stepped in to help.

Mr Murray launched a Twitter plea to find Ms te Water Naude which was retweeted more than 28,000 times.