Image caption Stand-up comedian Ian Cognito was performing at a comedy club in Bicester when he fell ill on-stage

Veteran stand-up comedian Ian Cognito has died on-stage during a performance.

The comic is said to have "sat on a chair and laid back for five minutes" during his show at the The Atic bar in Bicester on Thursday.

Audience members told the BBC they thought his silence was "part of the act" and had continued to laugh, unaware he had fallen ill.

South Central Ambulance Service confirmed Cognito was pronounced dead at the scene.

John Ostojak attended the gig at the Lone Wolf Comedy Club with a friend, and said the comic "did a really good set".

"Only 10 minutes before he sat down he joked about having a stroke," Mr Ostojak said.

"He said, 'imagine having a stroke and waking up speaking Welsh'."

When Cognito sat down towards the end of his set, Mr Ostojak said: "We thought it was part of the act.

"We came out feeling really sick, we just sat there for five minutes watching him, laughing at him."

The compere eventually approached the stage, and got someone to call an ambulance.

Staff attempted to perform chest compressions and asked the audience to leave while they waited for help to arrive.

'One of the greats'

Fellow comedians have paid tribute to Cognito, who had been performing since the mid-1980s.

Rufus Hound paid tribute on Twitter, writing: "we have lost one of the greats".

Shappi Khorsandi said it was "such a sad shock", and Cognito was "one of the people who made this job brilliant".

Such a sad shock. Ian Cognito has died. One of the people who made this job brilliant from the very beginning has gone. I got so excited to be on bills with him and watch him work and have a beer after. And those eyes! Those beautiful eyes. Much love to all friends and family xx — Shappi Khorsandi (@ShappiKhorsandi) April 12, 2019

Mitch Benn, known for his appearances on The Now Show, said he had known Cognito for 25 years and when he saw him last month he "looked better than I'd seen him in years".

Cognito, who was based in Bristol, won the Time Out Award for stand-up comedy in 1999.