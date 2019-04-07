Oxford

Banbury group attack: Boy suffers racist abuse and knife threat

  • 7 April 2019
Police tape

A 15-year-old boy was attacked, subjected to racist abuse and threatened with a knife in Banbury.

Police said the victim was approached on 28 March at 18:30 GMT by three youths in Hardwick Park.

He was then punched in the face, hit on the head with a wooden pole, subjected to death threats and chased with a knife.

The victim did not require hospital treatment, and Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses.

