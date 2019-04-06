A 17-year-old girl was raped by a teenager in Banbury, police said.

The victim was approached by the attacker, thought to be about 17, in Bridge Street at 20:00 BST on Monday.

Two hours later, the man grabbed the girl and raped her in Moorfield Park, Grimsbury, before the victim pushed him away.

The suspect is described as white and with tanned skin. He was wearing baggy clothes and a black top at the time of the rape.

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with CCTV footage in the area to come forward.

No arrests have been made.