Five things from Oxfordshire

Here are five stories from Oxfordshire which have been attracting attention this week.

1. Search for missing flautist Maja O'Brien continues

Image copyright Petra O'Brien Image caption Maja O'Brien (left), pictured with her daughter Petra, has not been seen since Wednesday

Extensive searches are being carried out by police and Oxfordshire Lowland Search and Rescue for a missing woman.

Keen flute player Maja O'Brien, 78, is thought to have left her home in Wytham Street, Oxford, with her musical instrument on 28 March.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Det Insp James Senior described her disappearance as "out of character" and said he was keeping an "open mind" as to what had happened to her.

A 45-year-old man in possession of a flute was arrested on Monday but was released after it was determined it was not Ms O'Brien's flute.

2. Bid to find Oxford University student who helped man with Parkinson's disease

Image copyright Yvonne Murray Image caption David Murray's "good news story" has been shared 27,000 times on Twitter

A man's Twitter plea to find an Oxford University medical student who helped him in his time of need has been retweeted 27,000 times.

David Murray, 75, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease 12 years ago, was "completely frozen" on a train at Cardiff when his medication failed.

A female medical student in her 20s helped him off the train.

Mr Murray, a father of six, said he wanted to thank the woman, and Oxford University is helping in his search.

3. 'Happy Smiling Cancer Girl' blogs about vaginal cancer

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Amanda Hayes has been blogging about her cancer for two years

Amanda Hayes had never heard of vaginal cancer before she received a terminal diagnosis at the age of 28.

Now the 30-year-old from Oxfordshire blogs about the rare condition at her website, Happy Smiling Cancer Girl, to raise awareness.

4. Even one drink a day increases stroke risk, study finds

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Experts said people should limit their alcohol consumption

Even light-to-moderate drinking increases blood pressure and the chances of having a stroke, according to a large genetic study in The Lancet, countering previous claims that one or two drinks a day could be protective.

The researchers, from the University of Oxford, Peking University and the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, followed 500,000 Chinese people for 10 years.

They say the findings are relevant to all populations and the best evidence yet on the direct effects of alcohol.

5. Bill Heine: Former BBC Radio Oxford presenter dies of cancer

Image caption Bill Heine moved to the UK from the US in the 1960s to study at Oxford University

This week we learned the sad news that former BBC Radio Oxford presenter and renowned local figure Bill Heine died of cancer aged 74.

The broadcaster also ran two independent cinemas, including the Penultimate Picture Palace, and installed the city's iconic fibreglass artwork, the Headington Shark.

He was diagnosed with a terminal form of leukaemia in July 2017.

Heine worked for the BBC as a presenter for more than 30 years until leaving in 2016.

Editor Tim Boswell said: "He was an outstanding broadcaster with the ability to connect with his listeners through his intelligence, razor-sharp wit, and above all, his passion for the city."