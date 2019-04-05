Image caption Luciano Dos Santos was attacked on Southfield Road in Oxford

Four men charged have denied murdering a man who was hit by a car and then stabbed.

Luciano Dos Santos, 22, from Southampton, was attacked in Southfield Road, Oxford, on 27 February.

Michael Yemane, 20, and Welid Solomon, 25, from Oxford, Sasan Khalid, 19, of no fixed address, and 27-year-old Safeen Karimi, from Thame, denied murder at Oxford Crown Court.

All four were remanded in custody ahead of a trial on 3 September.

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Portuguese-born Mr Dos Santos died of multiple stab wounds

On 19 March, Oxfordshire coroner Darren Salter opened and adjourned the inquest into the death.

He read an initial report which said Portuguese-born Mr Dos Santos had exploratory surgery at the John Radcliffe Hospital to close up the stab wounds.

But his condition continued to deteriorate in hospital and he died on 6 March.