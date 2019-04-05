Oxford

Xeneral Imiuru charged with throwing corrosive substance

  • 5 April 2019
Xeneral Webster Image copyright Thames Valley Police
Image caption Xeneral Imiuru, also known as Xeneral Webster, was remanded in custody

A man has been charged with throwing a corrosive substance and also with causing grievous bodily harm.

Xeneral Imiuru, 20, is accused of casting or throwing a corrosive substance on 8 March 2017 with the intent to burn, maim, disfigure or disable.

He is also accused of causing grievous bodily harm to Paul Flowers on 29 December 2018.

A not guilty plea was entered on Mr Imiuru's behalf.

Mr Imiuru, also known as Xeneral Webster, was remanded in custody and his trial is set to begin on 30 September.

