Image copyright Petra O'Brien Image caption Maja O'Brien (left), pictured with her daughter Petra, has not been seen for more than a week

A man was arrested in connection with the disappearance of a woman who has not been seen since going to meet an acquaintance to get her flute cleaned.

Maja O'Brien, 78, is thought to have left her home in Wytham Street, Oxford, with her musical instrument between about 05:00 and 09:00 GMT on 28 March.

A 45-year-old man in possession of a flute was arrested on Monday.

He has since been released after it was determined it was not Ms O'Brien's flute

Officers are still trying to trace a man who she may have been on her way to meet, after a note was found at her home.

It suggested she was going to get her flute cleaned by the man, who is thought to be originally from Croatia or Eastern Europe.

Image copyright TVP Image caption Ms O'Brien's flute has a distinctive mouthpiece made of dark wood

Speaking at a press conference, Det Insp James Senior described Ms O'Brien's disappearance as "out of character" and said he was keeping an "open mind" as to what had happened to her.

"The search area is huge and there are endless possibilities as to where she could be," he said.

Extensive searches had been carried out by police, alongside Oxfordshire Lowland Search and Rescue, on the nearby Abingdon Road, river banks, and towpaths.

Image copyright TVP Image caption Police said the missing bicycle was similar to the one in this photo

Officers are also searching her property for further clues.

Ms O'Brien, who was a member of local orchestras, was last seen by friends on Wednesday evening, and her purple bicycle is missing.

It is believed she was wearing an olive coloured jacket, a red tracksuit and walking boots.

Image caption Det Insp James Senior told reporters the disappearance was "out of character"

Her daughter Petra, 41, told the BBC on Monday that her flute was worth about £2,000 and she had been due to attend a concert later on the day she went missing.

The flute has a distinctive mouthpiece made of dark wood.

Ms O'Brien is described as being about 5ft 1ins tall, of average build, with short grey hair and brown eyes.