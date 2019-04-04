Image copyright Steve Daniels Image caption A plan to move cancer scanners away from Oxford's Churchill Hospital have been dropped

A decision to privatise cancer scanning services in the Thames Valley has been referred to the government after public opposition.

NHS England named private firm InHealth the preferred bidder for providing the PET-CT service in July last year.

The company proposed keeping the scanners currently based in Oxford, and adding two mobile scanners in Swindon and Milton Keynes.

But concerns have been raised it could create a "inferior quality" service.

The decision to take the contract away from the NHS will now be reviewed by the health secretary, who could refer it to an an independent panel.

On Thursday, Oxfordshire's Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee was presented with a 10,000 signature petition opposing the plans.

Campaigner Bill Walton said people were "outraged" about the "secrecy" around the decision making, and "creeping privatisation".

'Worse outcomes'

Nick Maynard, cancer lead at the trust, said the change would mean "the patients of Oxfordshire will get inferior quality scans and what we believe will be a less safe service".

The committee said it would refer the decision to the health secretary, saying it was worried the changes could lead to "worse outcomes for patients".

Nicola Mcculloch, from NHS England said that, although InHealth is the preferred bidder, the contracts have not yet been awarded.

She added that a "full public consultation" would be held on the changes to the service, which is currently run by Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

InHealth's plan is to provide scanning services at Oxford's Churchill Hospital, which will still be operated by trust staff.

It initially proposed to move the scanners away from the Oxford hospital, but those proposals were abandoned after the hospitals trust raised concerns.

NHS England said the plans would mean "no change to service provision in Oxford" and provide "expanded access" at the two new sites.