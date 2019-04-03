Image caption Bill Heine moved to the UK from the US in the 1960s to study at Oxford University

Former BBC Radio Oxford presenter and renowned local figure Bill Heine has died of cancer aged 74.

The broadcaster also ran two independent cinemas, including the Penultimate Picture Palace, and installed the city's iconic fibreglass artwork, the Headington Shark.

He was diagnosed with a terminal form of leukaemia in July 2017.

Heine worked for the BBC as a presenter for more than 30 years until leaving in 2016.

He also wrote a regular column for the Oxford Mail, and former editor Simon O'Neill said he was "Oxford's marvellous American friend".

Heine originally moved to the UK from the US in the 1960s to study at Oxford University.

While working at BBC Oxford he interviewed hundreds of famous people, including David Cameron, Gordon Brown and Nick Clegg.

Jason Horton, head of the BBC's South region, said the presenter was "a unique broadcaster who knew his city inside out".

Image caption While at BBC Oxford Bill Heine interviewed hundreds of notable people, including Gordon Brown

The 25ft shark sculpture was installed in the roof of Heine's then-house in 1986 without planning permission, prompting a six-year legal battle with the city council.

He successfully fought to keep the shark after Oxford City Council tried to remove it during the late-1980s.