A woman who fatally stabbed her mother calmly told police "She's dead, she's lying on the living room floor", an inquest has heard.

Kauthar Silvera, 30, killed her mother Vittoria Baker on 12 August 2012, two days after being discharged from a secure mental health unit in Oxford.

She later pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sectioned, but died from a blood clot in 2014.

An inquest into Mrs Baker's death was opened after a High Court challenge.

On Tuesday at Oxford Coroner's Court, Sgt Russell Stevenson told the inquest how he discovered Mrs Baker's body.

'Stayed with body'

Police attended her flat in Friars Wharf on 16 August, after Mrs Baker's mother had raised concerns she had not been able to contact her daughter on the phone.

He said officers tried to break down the door before Silvera answered.

Sgt Stevenson asked Silvera where her mother was and she told him Mrs Baker was dead.

Silvera had stayed with her mother's body for three days.

She had been discharged from a secure unit at the Littlemore Mental Health Centre by psychiatrist David Thurston, and moved to a non-secure unit.

On Monday, Dr Thurston told the inquest he discharged Silvera because he believed she was not psychotic.

'Detained against will'

The inquest heard nursing staff "did not believe that [Silvera] was ready for an open ward".

Dr Thurston said there was "considerable doubt over whether she had a mental health disorder".

He said he believed she was "angry" because she was "detained against her will".

He discharged her to a mental health ward at the Warneford Hospital, two days before she killed her mother.

Describing himself as a "positive risk-taker" he said he "wanted to give her an opportunity" to turn "her life round".

The inquest continues.