Image copyright Google Image caption The inquest is being held at Oxford Coroner's Court

A psychiatrist has told an inquest that he believed a woman who fatally stabbed her mother and stayed with the body for three days was not psychotic.

Kauthar Silvera, 30, killed her mother Vittoria Baker at her flat in Friars Wharf, Oxford, on 12 August 2012.

Two days before the stabbing Silvera left a non secure unit at the Warneford Hospital through a window.

She pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sectioned, but died from a blood clot in 2014.

At an inquest into Mrs Baker's death, Dr David Thurston said he discharged Silvera from a secure unit at the Littlemore Mental Health Centre after she was detained by police under the Mental Health Act.

Silvera had been detained three weeks before the killing, but had "gone awol" from the secure psychiatric unit for 10 days after scaling a fence.

She was brought back to the ward handcuffed and in leg restraints.

After being discharged, Silvera voluntarily went to the informal Allen ward at the Warneford Hospital, Headington, but left through a window on 10 August before killing her mother.

'Can't detain her'

Silvera was later diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and claimed the killing was in self defence.

Dr Thurston, who is now retired, said she "appeared to be a low risk to herself" and "advised her not to go home".

"I can't detain her if she doesn't have a mental disorder, it would be illegal for me to do that."

In 2018, her brother Muhammad Silvera won a High Court challenge against Oxfordshire's senior coroner Darren Salter, who unlawfully declined to hold a full inquest into their mother's death.

Mr Silvera told Oxfordshire Coroner's Court earlier that he had experienced difficulties with his mother from an early age, and on one occasion she had even attempted to kill him with a knife.

The inquest continues.