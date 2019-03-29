Five things from Oxfordshire

Here are five stories from Oxfordshire which have been attracting attention this week.

1. Mum and toddler ejected from equality talk

Image copyright Ania Kordala Image caption Ania Kordala, pictured with husband Pawel, and daughter Pola

A PhD student said she was ejected from an Oxford University gender equality talk - because she brought her toddler.

Ania Kordala, 28, said she had been excited at the prospect of hearing former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard speak on Tuesday.

But she was asked to leave the Women and Leadership talk because her 16-month-old's "babbling" was picked up by a camera at the event, she said.

The university said it was a "regrettable miscommunication".

2. First-time cover star at the age of 80

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Retired teacher Beate Howitt has been taken on by top agency after winning a modelling competition.

Beate Howitt is a cover model for the first time - aged 80.

The retired teacher, from Oxford, recently won a modelling competition after her friend entered on her behalf, without her knowledge.

She beat entrants decades younger and has now been taken on by a top modelling agency.

She will also be on the cover of the next edition of Goldie magazine.

3. Lib Dem MP Layla Moran slapped partner at conference

Image copyright UK Parliament Image caption Layla Moran said she had permission from her former partner to share the story

Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran has admitted slapping her then-boyfriend at a party conference in 2013, leading to them both being arrested.

Ms Moran, the MP for Oxford West and Abingdon and tipped as a candidate for the Lib Dem leadership, posted a statement on Twitter saying she "wanted to respond to rumours".

The row in Glasgow began over a lost computer cable, she said.

She said she initially faced charges but they were subsequently dropped.

4. 'Put climate change on the curriculum'

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Four school girls are petitioning for climate change to be prominent on the curriculum.

An online petition for climate change to be given more prominence on the curriculum has attracted more than 50,000 signatures.

The petition was launched by four school girls from Oxford, who say there is growing demand for pupils to be taught more about the impact and solutions to tackling climate change.

The government says the subject is already covered in science and geography.

5. Woodland Trust wants help to map ancient trees

Image copyright PA Image caption The project found 291 living oak trees at Blenheim Palace with a girth of at least 5m

A conservation charity has called on people across the UK to identify ancient trees to prevent them from being cut down.

The Woodland Trust has 160,000 such trees listed, but it says there could be thousands more.

Kylie Harrison-Mellor, from the trust, said it needed to know where they were to be able to protect them.

The trust ranks Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire as having the largest collection of ancient oaks in Europe.