Wantage burnt-out car body was a woman
The body of a woman found in a burnt-out car near Wantage has been identified, an inquest has heard.
On 7 March police were called to reports of a vehicle fire in Ardington Wick, Wantage, in Oxfordshire, at about 01:10 GMT.
Oxfordshire Coroner's Court have formally identified the body as that of the owner of the car, 59-year-old Deborah Uzoziri.
The Abingdon woman's body was identified through DNA testing.
Oxfordshire assistant coroner Sonia Hayes said her death was currently unexplained, and adjourned the inquest until 29 July.