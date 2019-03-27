Image copyright TVP Image caption Police have told the public not to approach Tobias Bruce, who is wanted in connection with three robberies

Police are searching for a 28-year-old man who is wanted in connection with three robberies in Oxford.

Two of the robberies occurred at the Jury's Inn Hotel in Godstow Road, where victims were threatened with knives and cash was stolen.

The offenders struck at the hotel on 31 December and 24 January.

Tobias Bruce, from Oxford, is wanted in connection with the robberies, members of the public have been told not to approach him.

A third robbery happened at a property in Oliver Road.

Mr Bruce is described as black, 5ft 11ins tall, has short or shaved black hair and a thin black moustache.

He is known to frequent Headington, Barton, Botley and Oxford city centre.

Det Const James Salt said: "I would like to speak Bruce in connection with this investigation, and I am appealing for the public's help in tracing him.

"If anyone sees him, please do not approach them, but instead call 999."