Motorcyclist, 75, dies in crash with car near Newbury
- 27 March 2019
A 75-year-old motorcyclist died when his bike was involved in a crash with a car.
The crash occurred at about 10:45 GMT on Tuesday on the B4494 close to Catmore, near Newbury, Berkshire.
The motorcyclist, from Kidlington in Oxfordshire, was riding a white and blue BMW K1300 when it collided with a Mercedes.
Thames Valley Police said the biker had died at the scene, and his family had been informed.
The force urged anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has dashcam footage, to come forward.