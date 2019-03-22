Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Lorraine Easom was last seen in Summertown on 8 March

Police are "increasingly concerned" about an Oxford woman who has been missing for two weeks.

Lorraine Easom, also known as Claudia, was seen on 8 March in Harpes Road, Summertown.

Last week Thames Valley Police were searching in and around the River Cherwell.

Her daughter Sophie Haines made an appeal for information, and said in a statement: "I just want my mum home."

Police issued an appeal on 14 March, but have released new images of the missing 55-year-old and have appealed for information from the public.

Image copyright Family picture Image caption Sophie Haines with her missing mother

Ms Haines said: "To my darling Mummy, if you are reading this please come home.

"I love you, I miss you, I want to share my life with you and listen to your beautiful poetry.

"I just want to hug you so we can look at all the bunnies and be there for each other."

Ms Easom is white, 5ft 2ins tall, has brown shoulder length hair and brown eyes. She was wearing grey coloured clothing when last seen.