Five things from Oxfordshire

Here are five stories from Oxfordshire which have been attracting attention this week.

1. Gaz Coombes to play 350th birthday bash

Image copyright Helen Messenger Image caption Gaz Coombes will be backed by an orchestra at the Sheldonian Theatre

A Grade I-listed building designed by Sir Christopher Wren is to mark its 350th anniversary with a concert by Gaz Coombes.

The former Supergrass frontman will be backed by an orchestra at Oxford's Sheldonian Theatre.

The concert takes place on 19 May, with tickets on sale from Monday.

2. Newborn baby found in hospital toilets

Image caption The baby is being cared for by medics at the hospital

A newborn baby boy has been found in the toilets of a hospital in Oxford.

The discovery at John Radcliffe Hospital on Monday prompted an urgent appeal to find the child's mother, who went missing.

The woman was later located and "is safe and well", police said on Tuesday morning.

3. Oxford teenager: 'I live in fear of knives'

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption 'I live in fear of knives'

Two teenagers have spoken of living in fear of knives.

The girls, from Blackbird Leys in Oxford, are all too aware how deadly weapons can be.

Afraid to walk alone in alleyways, they know how "something so simple like a knife can ruin a whole family".

4. Thieves steal £1.7m-worth of perfume from lorry trailer

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A trailer full of perfume was towed away and later found empty

A lorry trailer containing £1.7m-worth of perfume has been stolen in Oxfordshire.

Thieves hitched the trailer to their own HGV tractor unit which they had used to force open gates where it was being stored.

The company that owns the perfume has offered a £30,000 reward.

5. Oxford school swastika graffiti: Two boys questioned

Image copyright Luke Prout Image caption The Nazi graffiti was found on a school wall in Cheney Lane

Two boys were questioned by police after swastikas were daubed on a school wall.

The Nazi graffiti was found at a school in Headington, Oxford, and appeared to be inspired by the recent terror attack in Christchurch, New Zealand.

A 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were questioned under caution, and the 14-year-old was also interviewed about a similar incident in November.