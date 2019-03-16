Image copyright Shaw family Image caption Catherine Shaw left her accommodation in Guatemala in the early hours of 5 March

The family of a woman who went missing in Guatemala has raised more £13,500 to bring her body back to the UK.

Catherine Shaw 23, from Witney in Oxfordshire, was reported missing after leaving her hotel on 5 March.

She was found dead on a hiking trail near Lake Atitlan on Monday between four and six days after she vanished.

The online appeal set up by the Lucie Blackman Trust, which has been helping Ms Shaw's family, had set a fundraising target of £12,000.

She set out travelling in September and had been with a friend in Guatemala for two weeks, having previously visited Mexico and California.

Image copyright PA Image caption Her body was found by a search team about 60ft (18m) from the top of the Indian Nose hiking trail

The charity said it believed Ms Shaw's death was likely to have been a tragic accident and a post-mortem examination found she died from a blow to the head.

In a statement on its Facebook page, The Lucie Blackman Trust, said it had launched the appeal to "help with repatriation, funeral costs, the recovery of Catherine's possessions and other associated costs to help her parents bring Catherine home safely."

The charity supports British nationals in crisis overseas and said any money left over would be used to "support families in similar situations".

Further tests are being carried out to find out more about the circumstances in which the 23-year-old died.