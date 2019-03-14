Oxford

Oxford Co-op stabbing: Man charged with attempted murder

  • 14 March 2019
The co-op
Image caption The assault happened at the Co-op store in London Road

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was seriously injured in a knife attack at an Oxford supermarket.

The victim, in her 20s, is believed to have been with a child when she was stabbed on Tuesday.

Jordan Anderson, 30, of no fixed abode, was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, and stalking involving fear of violence.

He will appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court later.

The attack happened outside the Co-op store in London Road, Headington, at at 15:10 GMT on Tuesday.

The woman was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital, where she remains.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites