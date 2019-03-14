Oxford

E-fit image released after Oxford intruder sex attack

  • 14 March 2019
An e-fit image of a man police want to speak to after an intruder broke into a house and sexually assaulted a woman has been released.

The victim, in her 20s, was attacked by a man at a property in Divinity Road, Oxford, at about 04:00 GMT on 9 February.

He got into the house, near the Oxford Brookes University Headington Hill campus, through an insecure window.

He was described as south-east Asian, in his 30s, short and of small build.

Thames Valley Police also said the man had been riding a mountain bike.

Det Ch Insp Bruce Riddell said: "We are releasing this e-fit image in the hope that someone may be able to identify this man.

"I would urge anyone who may have seen a man matching this description in the area around the time of the offence to please get in touch."

