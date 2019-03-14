Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Lorraine Easom was last seen in Summertown on Friday

A river in Oxford is being searched by police looking for a woman who has been missing for six days.

Lorraine Easom, who also uses the first name Claudia, was last seen in Harpes Road, Summertown, at lunchtime on Friday.

She was reported missing on Monday and Thames Valley Police is now searching in and around the River Cherwell.

Her daughter Sophie Haines has made an appeal for information, and said in a statement: "I just want my mum home.

"To my darling Mummy, if you are reading this please come home.

"I love you, I miss you, I want to share my life with you and listen to your beautiful poetry.

"I just want to hug you so we can look at all the bunnies and be there for each other."

Lorraine, 55, is white, 5ft 2ins, has brown shoulder length hair, and brown eyes, and has links to Oxford and Kidlington.