The wife of a man who killed himself after being arrested made a formal complaint to police, an inquest heard.

Ian Hardiman, of Bretch Hill, Banbury, walked in front of a train after he was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence on 15 July last year.

The 48-year-old had been on "constant watch" after he expressed suicidal thoughts during his arrest.

Cheryl Hardiman was told he would get a police escort afterwards, but he drove to Bucknell and took his own life.

The complaint came to light during the inquest into his suicide at Oxford Coroner's Court.

Broke down door

Coroner Darren Salter concluded that Mr Hardiman, a van driver, "deliberately placed himself on the trainline... was struck and killed instantly" at 19:00 BST.

He had been arrested on 14 July at his house after he broke down the door and threatened his wife and daughter-in-law.

In a written statement Mrs Hardiman said "he was a good man" but was "struggling with his mental health".

The day he died police escorted him to his marital home where he collected some clothes.

Mental health practitioner Sarah Cellan-Jones said: "I believe I had a conversation with a detention officer that indicated he was going to be escorted to his mother's house."

Given belongings

However, a custody officer and the two constables responsible for escorting Mr Hardiman disputed that this was the plan.

Mr Hardiman was given his belongings by an officer before getting into a Ford Galaxy.

He then drove to Middleton Road where he walked in front of the train.

Mr Salter said he would write a letter "to police asking them to review the case".

He added: "The officers should have been told about Ian's suicidal thoughts."