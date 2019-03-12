Image caption The assault happened at the Co-op store in London Road, Thames Valley Police said

A woman suffered serious injuries when she was stabbed outside an Oxford supermarket.

The assault happened at the Co-op store in London Road at 15:10 GMT on Tuesday, Thames Valley Police said.

The male attacker ran away towards Bury Knowle Park and the woman was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital.

The attacker was described as black, of large build, with short dark hair, and wearing a green bomber-style jacket with a tracksuit.

Det Insp Jim Holmes said: "It is believed that the victim is known to the offender.

"I would like to appeal to anyone who was in the area who saw what happened and to anyone who has any dash-cam footage to contact police."