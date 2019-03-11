Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Mr Dos Santos "loved helping others," his family said

Four men have appeared in court charged with murdering a man in Oxford.

Luciano Dos Santos, 22, from Southampton, died after being hit by a car and stabbed in Southfield Road.

Michael Yemane, 20, and Welid Solomon, 25, from Oxford, Sasan Khalid, 19, of no fixed address, and Safeen Karimi, 27, from Thame, spoke only to confirm their names.

No bail applications were made and all the men were remanded in custody until their plea hearing on 5 April.

Mr Dos Santos was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital on 27 February after being attacked, but died from his injuries seven days later.

Image caption Luciano Dos Santos died following the attack in Southfield Road

The victim's mother Carla said: "He loved spending time with his brother and sister and most of all his precious daughter who he loved with all his heart.

"Luciano was adored by many. Those who know him know how kind-hearted he was.

"He was cheeky, loved helping others and always had a smile on his face."