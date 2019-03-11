Image copyright Lucie Blackman Trust Image caption Catherine Shaw left her accommodation in Guatemala in the early hours of 5 March and has not been in contact with her family since

Drones and mapping technology have been used in Guatemala as the search for a 23-year-old British woman continues.

Catherine Shaw, from Witney, Oxfordshire, was reported missing after she left Hotel Mayachik near Lake Atitlan in the early hours of 5 March.

A Facebook appeal page said she left the accommodation with a puppy, which was found at the summit of a nearby mountain which is popular with hikers.

Three search parties went out on Sunday but "nothing has been found so far".

Her parents Ann and Tarquin released a video appeal via the Lucie Blackman Trust, which said she had been in the central American country with a friend.

She has been travelling since September 2018 and had previously been in Mexico and California.

Jess Elizabeth, a friend of Ms Shaw, wrote on Facebook that she had "no belongings with her, passport, money or mobile phone - they were left at the hostel".

People searching for Ms Shaw said the missing traveller left Hotel Mayachik twice, at 01:37, before returning and then leaving again at 05:23 in the direction of Lake Atitlan on 5 March.

Over the weekend Guatemalan police, locals and Britons in the country went to the peak of the Indian Nose hiking trail, where the puppy was found.

Two drones were used to search the wooded area.

In an update on Sunday evening the Lucie Blackman Trust said there had been sighting of "a female with a guitar and a tattoo on her ribs" matching Ms Shaw's description.

The organisation, which provides support for the families of people who go missing while abroad, said the woman was travelling with another female and was "hitch hiking".

Image copyright Finding Catherine Shaw Image caption Guatemalan police, locals, and British people were among the three search parties that looked for Ms Shaw on Sunday

On Friday the trust said Ms Shaw's father was travelling to San Pedro to join the search with volunteers in the area.

Nearly £6,000 has been raised to assist the search effort.

On Sunday a Foreign Office spokeswoman confirmed it was supporting the family of a British woman and were "in contact with the local authorities as they search for her".