Image caption The attack in Southfield Road could have involved up to 10 people, police said

Two more men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed in Oxford.

A 22-year-old man from Southampton was hit by a vehicle on 27 February at 23:20 GMT and stabbed several times in Southfield Road.

He was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital but died on Wednesday evening, police said.

It brings the total of men arrested on suspicion of murder in the police investigation to five.

Police previously said up to 10 people could have been involved in the attack.

A second victim, also in his 20s, was stabbed. He has since been discharged from hospital.

On Thursday evening a 20-year-old man from Oxford, who had previously been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and released on bail, was rearrested on suspicion of murder, while a 27-year-old man from Thame was also arrested on suspicion of murder.

Both remain in police custody.

Two Oxford men were arrested on Wednesday evening on suspicion of murder.

One, aged 25, is still in police custody, while an 18-year-old has been released on conditional police bail until 4 April.

Another man, 19, of no fixed abode, is in custody, also under suspicion of attempted murder.

A 22-year-old man, of no fixed abode, who was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent, has been released on bail until 27 March.

Officers recovered a car connected to the inquiry on 1 March.